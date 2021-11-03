Jordan Williams eager to steal Ian Garry’s hype with his back against the wall at UFC 268: ‘I’m hunting for goose eggs’

Jordan Williams is ecstatic to fight in Madison Square Garden and do so against Ian Garry who has a ton of hype.

Garry is a undefeated Irish prospect who many have called him the next Conor McGregor. The Irishman is a big favorite at UFC 268 but for Williams, he knows he has already fought top guys so the level of competiton will be the difference here.

“I know about his combinations. I’m going to watch him again, but I know enough about him. He’s hyped up on the regional scene but I’ve been swimming with sharks for a while,” Williams said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve had two fights in the UFC but five with Dana White watching. That is a lot of high-level competition I have dealt with. I don’t know he’s dealt with on the regional scene, or whatever, but I have been swimming with sharks. If he wants to jump in the tank, I’ll welcome him in.”

Against Ian Garry, Jordan Williams knows the Irishman is a solid striker. However, the Factory X fighter says this is do-or-die for his UFC career and he knows a hungry fighter is a dangerous fighter so he is confident he will hand Garry his first professional loss.

“It’s goose egg season, I’m hunting for goose eggs. I got at least one in the basket, I love hunting goose eggs,” Williams said. “There is a certain hunger you have when your back is against the wall, he has never been there so let’s see how he fights… This is do-or-die for sure.”

The plan for Williams is to fight smart and fight the exact game plan that Marc Montoya has laid out. He is confident he can get the stoppage win, but won’t force anything. Instead, the plan is to do whatever it takes to get the win and remain a UFC fighter by next week.

“I see this fight playing out with me just executing my game plan. He’s strong and well known, but it’s a different pressure when you fight in the UFC,” Williams said. “I’m going to make sure I apply that pressure and keeping my contract.”

