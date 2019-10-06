Robert Whittaker releases video statement on UFC 243 title fight loss

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has released a video statement following his loss to Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 243.

“The Reaper” posted a video along with a written statement to his fans on his social media. Here’s what it said.

I just want to say thank you for all the love and support I have felt from everybody, it honestly makes me love what I do. Tonight just wasn’t my night, it happens but I’ll just come back stronger. I always do. pic.twitter.com/S1uBgbvno9 — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) October 6, 2019

In the video message, here’s what Whittaker told his fans.

“Hey guys, how are you? This is straight after the press conference. Thanks for the fans for tuning in. I’m a little disappointed to say the least. It is what it is though. Two of the best strikers in the world went in there and butted heats. I got clipped. Honestly I’m disappointed but it’s not the end of the world. I’m not going anywhere. I’m telling you I’m one of the best fighters in the world. I felt good. I felt strong. I felt great. At the press conference they asked if I could have done anything different in the fight. No. Tonight I went out there and sometimes you lose. It happens and it’s sh*t. Sometimes it f*cking rains on you. But you keep your head up and keep working.”

The loss to Adesanya snapped Whittaker’s nine-fight win streak, which included a perfect 8-0 run as a middleweight. He is still one of the top-three ranked middleweights in the sport, but after losing to Adesanya in such lopsided fashion there’s no doubt Whittaker will have to get back in the win column against someone else before he gets a rematch.

Do you believe Robert Whittaker can regroup and become the UFC middleweight champion once again?