Weili Zhang hopes UFC 275 bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be a more “exciting fight” than the first

Weili Zhang is hoping her UFC 275 rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk will be the most exciting fight of her career.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk fought back at UFC 248 in March of 2020, as ‘Magnum’ was looking to defend her strawweight title for the first time. The fight far exceeded expectations as it is arguably the greatest women’s fight of all time and one of the best fights of all time, period.

Since then, however, Zhang has lost two in a row to Rose Namajunas while Jedrzejczyk hasn’t fought since their first encounter. The pair will meet again in Singapore on Saturday. When the two share the Octagon, Zhang says she hopes this fight will be more exciting than the first fight.

“I feel great. It’s going to be a really exciting fight. Both of us will fight tooth and nail, for sure. I hope that this will be my most exciting fight,” Zhang said on UFC Embedded about her expectations for the fight.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

If Zhang-Jedrzejczyk happens to be more exciting than the first fight then UFC fans will be in for a treat. The first fight was phenomenal as the pair combined for 351 significant strikes over the five rounds, while Zhang threw over 400 strikes while Jedrzejczyk nearly threw 400.

Weili Zhang (21-3), as mentioned, is coming off a split decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 268 after suffering a first-round KO loss to Namajunas at UFC 261 to lose her strawweight title. She defended her belt once with the split decision win over Jedrzejczyk after winning the belt by first-round TKO over Jessica Andrade.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4) has not fought since the loss to Zhang and is just 2-4 in her last six. During that run, she lost a decision to Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight belt while also losing back-to-back fights to Namajunas, the first by KO to lose her belt, and in the rematch, she lost by decision.

Who do you think will win, Weili Zhang or Joanna Jedrzejczyk>

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below