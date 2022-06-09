Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts after Dana White confirms she will receive a title shot with a win at UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has reacted to the news that Dana White has confirmed the winner of her fight against Weili Zhang will receive a title shot.

While she may have been away from the sport of mixed martial arts for two years, Joanna Jedrzejczyk hasn’t taken her eyes off of the prize. The Polish sensation was last seen just before the start of the pandemic in an absolute war with Weili Zhang, with many believing she did enough to win that fight – despite ultimately losing it on the scorecards.

Now, at UFC 275, she’ll get the chance to avenge that defeat when she meets Zhang in a three-round affair in Singapore.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that the winner of the bout will get a shot at current champion Carla Esparza in their next outing. As it turns out, Jedrzejczyk was already well aware of that stipulation.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I knew that,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I would not sign [a bout] agreement for this fight if I didn’t know that I was going to be next after winning. So yeah, I knew that. I’m not surprised. It’s good. I feel like we both deserve.”

“I’m ready for anything and everything,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I’m in the best shape ever, and I know Weili Zhang is, as well.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Given that the former champion, Rose Namajunas, didn’t exactly put on a classic with Esparza, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that White is going down this route.

Both Jedrzejczyk and Zhang are going to go out there and put on a show and even if they go to decision again, we imagine it’s going to be a battle right up until the judges call out their scores.

Do you think the winner of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang should get a title shot?