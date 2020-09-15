Daniel Cormier reveals he had COVID-19 before Miocic fight: “This is not an excuse at all”

Daniel Cormier says he had COVID-19 before his UFC 252 heavyweight title fight with the division’s reigning champion, Stipe Miocic.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Cormier sang the praises of a product called the Oura Ring, which tracks health data and can help alert the wearer to potential health problems. The former two-division champion revealed that wearing the ring helped him realize he had COVID-19 and allowed him to get this health issue under control before his fight with Miocic.

For Cormier, the saga began when one of his teammates tested positive for the virus. While his own test results initially came back negative, the Oura Ring ultimately prompted him to double check.

“I started feeling a little sick,” Cormier explained. “Let me put it this way: I wasn’t sick, but I got a little tired and peaked. Monday comes, I go to practice and I spar and I worked out three times. I felt OK, but I was a little bit tired is, I guess, how I would put it. Now, let me go back for a second: The Wednesday prior, my readiness score was at 78, 79. The readiness score is what tells you how you are supposed to approach the day. When it’s low, it’s telling you to take a step back