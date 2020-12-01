Daniel Cormier responds after Dillon Danis suggests he will shut his “fat mouth”

Dillon Danis was not happy with Daniel Cormier for suggesting that he would get “beat up” by Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Earlier today on ESPN‘s “DC & Helwani show”, the former UFC champ-champ turned heads when he suggested that Jake Paul would defeat Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

“Conor McGregor beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis.” Daniel Cormier said. “Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul, because he’ll get beat up.”

Paul (2-0) is of course coming off a sensation second round knockout victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Danis (2-0 MMA) has traded jabs with both of the Paul brothers in the past and was not happy to hear about Cormier’s comments on a proposed match-up with Jake.

The Bellator standout took to Twitter where he warned ‘DC’ to watch his “fat mouth” before he shuts it.

watch that fat mouth before i shut it. https://t.co/DiqlSN592C pic.twitter.com/M1ZPN8DiQf — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 1, 2020

“Watch that fat mouth before I shut it.” Danis wrote.

Obviously Dillon’s comments caught the attention of Daniel Cormier, as the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion fired back with the following:

Danis sit your ass down before I call @jakepaul for you!!! https://t.co/vrPDyPOOyR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 1, 2020

“Danis sit your ass down before I call Jake Paul for you!!!” Cormier wrote.

Dillon Danis has not competed inside of the Bellator cage since submitting Max Humphrey back in June of 2019.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his unanimous decision loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

