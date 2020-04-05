UFC bantamweight and color commentator Dominick Cruz believes UFC 249 could be the most-viewed card in MMA history with few options for entertainment at the moment.

There are no professional sports leagues currently being aired on television, or even being competed in, around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. UFC president Dana White continues to say the show must go on in regards to UFC 249, which is set for April 18 at a location that’s still TBD. While many have criticized White for trying to go ahead with the event, it appears Cruz is on the same wavelength as his boss.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Cruz suggested that UFC 249 could be the thing that the world needs right not to pick up the spirit of sports fans, and he even believes that this could end up being the biggest card of all time.

“This is a real opportunity, especially with being the fastest growing sport in the world. In fighting, we personify the idea of, you get hit, you get back up and keep moving. If there was ever a sport that makes sense to air during this virus, it would be an MMA fight where the world is frozen, but you can’t kill us completely,” Cruz said.

“You still have some entertainment going on, and we’re staying safe when we do it. We’re not letting the virus completely ruin every ounce of everything in the world, and I see it as somewhat of a motivation. We can still live life, we can still grow, we can still fight for things,” Cruz continued.

“The entertainment that will be seen from that fight card when all other sports are shut down, think of how many eyes are going to be on it. People are begging for entertainment in the sports realm, and if you can have it where just two people can show up safely, be televised, maybe have someone commentating to explain to the world what’s going on in this sport, this could be the most seen fight in the history of ever. It has the possibility to do that, and I see that as a huge motivation for all of the world right now, being as we’re all in a pandemic and trying to stay in.”

As for Cruz, he recently declined a fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC San Diego (which ended up being scrapped), but he could return to the Octagon whenever the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Do you agree with Dominick Cruz and his assessment of UFC 249?