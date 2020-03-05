Darren Till makes prediction for Adesanya vs. Romero

As one of the top contenders in the UFC middleweight division, Darren Till will be watching this weekend’s middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero very closely.

Speaking to MMA reporter Jim Edwards, Till shared his prediction for this middleweight title fight. He suspects the champion Adesanya will retain his title, but seems leery of offending Romero, who he considers a “monster.”

Spoke to @darrentill2 last night about #UFC248 “Adesanya is on roll and I think he may just take it. I don’t think he will stop him. I think it will be a hard fought 5 rounds. Yoel is very capable of an upset. I don’t want to piss off Yoel. He’d f***ing kill me. He’s a monster. pic.twitter.com/opJvlMnXGD — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) March 5, 2020

This is not the first time Till has jested about being afraid of Romero. In fact, he’s stated repeatedly that he’s not scared of any middleweight on the roster — with the exception of the Cuban juggernaut. It’s easy to understand why he feels that way.

Darren Till made his debut in the UFC middleweight division last November, when he defeated former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244. By defeating Gastelum, a stalwart of the middleweight top-5, Till earned his own spot in the top-end of the division’s rankings.

After his win over Gastelum, Till was briefly mentioned as a potential opponent for former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, but the bout never came to fruition. He was then linked to a fight with Jared Cannonier, but this bout unfortunately fell through as well.

Prior to his debut in the middleweight division, Till competed in the UFC welterweight division, where he defeated the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to earn a title shot. After failing to swipe the title from former champ Tyron Woodley and losing his next fight to Jorge Masvidal, he abandoned the welterweight division in search of greener pastures at middleweight.

What do you think of his prediction for the UFC 248 main event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.