Tom Brady shares prediction for Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

NFL legend Tom Brady shared his prediction for the UFC 248 co-main event between UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Brady, the longtime quarterback of the New England Patriots and a six-time Super Bowl winner, is good friends with UFC president Dana White, who has season tickets for the Pats. Brady is in the final year of his contract with the Patriots and can become a free agent in two weeks’ time, and White has been trying to help lure him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking ahead of UFC 248, White did an Instagram Live video with Brady and asked him who he believes will win this weekend’s fight between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk. Here’s how Brady broke down the fight (via ESPN).

“It’s a great fight, especially if the old Joanna shows up. She’s an amazing fighter. She’s gone the distance a bunch of times. She’s got great height, reach, and she’s relentless. But Weili’s been unbelievable. And I think she’s been overlooked for a while,’ Brady said.

“And not to mention, I’m a big fan of hers. Been watching her for a long time. She’s got the ability to stand up, so strong and, skill for skill is one of the best in the world. So it’s a great matchup. You guys picked a good one.”

Brady was pushed by White to make a prediction for the bout, and eventually, he caved in and gave it.

“In the end — and I usually don’t make predictions, but on this, I will, cause you asked me to — I think Weili wins just because I think she’s got a few more ways to win,” Brady said.

“Man, I think it’s a KO.”

Do you agree with Tom Brady and his prediction for this weekend’s co-main event of Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/5/2020.