Jiri Prochazka reveals he recently spent three days in a dark room without food to prepare for Glover Teixeira rematch: “There you can work with your demons”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is willing to do anything to retain his gold.

At UFC 282 in December, ‘Denisa’ is expected to meet Glover Teixeira in his first title defense. The bout will be a rematch of their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in June. In that back-and-forth fight, Prochazka won the light-heavyweight championship by fifth-round submission.

Following that contest, the Czech Republic native called for a rematch. It appeared that the UFC believed there was unfinished business, as they’ve booked the fight for this Winter. Ahead of the rematch, the champion has stated he’s prepared to avenge one of the worst performances of his career.

It seems that Jiri Prochazka is ready to do anything to make that happen. As he revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, he’s recently spent three days in a dark room to train his mind. It’s worth noting that he did this without food.

The light-heavyweight champion is a noted believer in the importance of meditation. It seems that his latest time spent in the dark is another step in that belief.

“That’s all in darkness for three days, and there you can work with your demons and train what you want,” Prochazka stated on The MMA Hour. “I don’t want to talk about a lot, because that’s like my personal things… That’s the biggest fun, because you have to go to the point where time is ending, and I can’t speak about that, because it’s so, not intense, for me, these things are so personal… and holy.” (h/t MMAFighting)

He continued, “It’s very helpful. There is just you and you. No other people. That was my first time when I did that without food, so just with water. It’s much more strong when you’re without food. All the processes in your body is much stronger. Your mind’s working a lot, and you have to die here first. And three days, four days, that’s not so much. But I’m using that just to recognize who I am really, and then I can start training and pushing to the next level with truly me, more honestly.”

Currently, Jiri Prochazka’s rematch against Glover Teixeira is set for the headliner of UFC 282. However, if Jon Jones returns as reported, he will soon take the main event slot.

