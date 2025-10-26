Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321: “You’re the heavyweight champion”

Former UFC title challengers Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued to fight at UFC 321.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) was looking to record the first defense of his recently claimed undisputed heavyweight title earlier this afternoon in Abu Dhabi. The Brit had of course been promoted to undisputed champion earlier this summer, this after former title holder Jon Jones announced his abrupt retirement from the sport back in June.

Standing in the way of Aspinall’s path to confirming his undisputed status was former title challenger and interim champ, Ciryl Gane. ‘Bon Gamin’ had entered today’s contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning wins over Alexander Volkov (split decision) and Serghei Spivac (TKO) in his most recent Octagon appearances.

The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight started with Tom Aspinall coming out aggressively. However, despite the Brit’s clear desire to earn a quick finish, Ciryl Gane was able to maintain his composure and subsequently land a nice kick followed by a 1-2 which busted up the nose of the reigning title holder. Unfortunately, those significant strikes were followed by an accidental eye poke by the Frenchman, a foul which ultimately left Aspinall unable to continue.

Some fans, and even some fellow fighters, were very critical of Tom Aspinall opting not to continue at UFC 321. That same sentiment was seemingly shared by former UFC title challengers turned analysts, Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith, during tonight’s post-fight show.

Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith believe Tom Aspinall should’ve continued the fight 😬 “You’re the heavyweight champion, you’ve gotta fight with one eye at times… I’ve checked out of fights before, I know what it looks like. I knew he was done. If you get poked in the eye and… pic.twitter.com/nnPXGUr3OG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 26, 2025

“Being poked in the eye is illegal Brendan, but to fight with one eye is very common. The opponent is trying to hit your eye; he’s trying to bust you up and make your nose bleed. So that part of it, it does have a question mark for guys like Anthony and I,” Chael Sonnen said. “We are trying to be polite. We are trying to show grace, but in all fairness, you’re the heavyweight champion of the world. You’ve got to fight with one eye at times.”

Sonnen continued:

“I thought the fight was turning out to be a little bit harder than perhaps Tom (Aspinall) expected. I have one concern with Tom, and this is not his fault, but it is because he’s so darn good. But the reality is he’s finished six guys in the first round. He’s never been to a third round of a fight just for an example. So the question is how are you going to respond when things get tough?”

Anthony Smith also shared some interesting thoughts about Tom Aspinall not continuing to fight:

“I’m not saying it’s Tom’s fault. And I’m not going to pretend that I know how bad it is or isn’t. I think Chael made a poetic point that you have to be used to or willing to fight with one eye. I did it in Singapore. You never say ‘I can’t see’ if you want to continue a fight.”

Do you think Aspinall should have tried to continue at UFC 321?