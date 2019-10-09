Dana White trashes ‘complete moron’ Oscar De La Hoya

The beef between UFC President Dana White and Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya is alive and well.

Days after De La Hoya claimed that he’d knock White out in a boxing match, White has responded in venomous fashion. He did so in an interview with Sirius XM (via World Boxing News):

“So me and Oscar used to be cool, right. He’d have these fights and I would literally promote his fights on my social media and I would obviously watch the fights and stuff like that. Then, we do Mayweather versus McGregor and this guy starts going out pleading with boxing fans not to watch it. I mean who does that? Just a real scumbag move. Then, as soon as the fight’s over he says he wants to fight McGregor next. So the Mayweather versus McGregor was horrible for boxing but him fighting McGregor isn’t? Give me a break.”

White also discussed De La Hoya’s Golden Boy MMA venture, which apparently has not bit the dust yet.

“Then he’s going to promote an MMA fight, good luck to him, anybody who wants to try and get into MMA good luck to you”, he said. “But then he says ‘we’re going to treat the athletes the way they should be treated – the UFC doesn’t’. He has a press conference, goes up on stage and he doesn’t even know any of the fighters’ names. Then the show is a complete disaster and flopped. After that, he comes out and starts lying, trying to say that it was very successful on digital. I mean I could just go on for days and days about what an absolute douche this guy is.

“People just don’t want to chat sh*t about Oscar except for me. ‘Well you have to respect his er…’ well I don’t have to respect anything from this guy anymore. The stuff that you respected from Oscar De La Hoya was 10 years ago, okay? That was ancient history. The new Oscar De La Hoya is a scumbag, a liar and a complete moron. So that’s where Oscar De La Hoya and I are.”

What do you think will come of this beef between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/9/2019.