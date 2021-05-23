Dana White suggests that Francis Ngannou’s first title defense will take place at UFC 265

UFC president Dana White suggested that Francis Ngannou’s first title defense will take place at UFC 265 when he takes on Derrick Lewis.

Ngannou is set to take on Derrick Lewis for his first UFC heavyweight title defense. The UFC originally wanted to have Ngannou fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but the fight hasn’t materialized due to Jones and the UFC being involved in a financial dispute over how much money he should make for the Ngannou fight. With Jones out, the UFC has instead given the title shot to Lewis, who is coming off of a huge KO win over Curtis Blaydes in his last fight. We know the fight is coming, and now we have a date.

Speaking to ESPN’s Heidi Androl following UFC Vegas 27, White confirmed that the UFC is working on having Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 take place at UFC 265, which is set for August 7.

Dana White tells @HeidiAndrol that @francis_ngannou's first title defense is "one of the fights we're working on" for UFC 265 on Aug. 7. pic.twitter.com/QxJfYgDM4z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

“Perhaps. We’re working on some things right now. And yes, that’s one of the fights we’re working on,” White said.

Fans were hoping to see Ngannou vs. Jones next, but that fight will have to wait until after Lewis gets his shot at Ngannou again. The two big men met three years ago at UFC 226 and Lewis won the first meeting via unanimous decision in what was a snoozer of a fight between the two knockout artists. The hope is that this rematch is going to be a lot more interesting than the first fight was. With Ngannou and Lewis both at the top of their respective games right now, fans should be in for a treat when they collide at UFC 265.

