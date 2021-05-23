Petr Yan slams Cody Garbrandt, issues warning to Rob Font following UFC Vegas 27

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan slammed Cody Garbrandt and issued a warning to Rob Font following their UFC Vegas 27 main event.

Yan, the former champion, took to his social media following Font and Garbrandt’s UFC Vegas 27 headlining fight to comment on the matchup and what he saw. Taking to his Twitter, Yan slammed Garbrandt for his performance in the fight and also sent a warning to Font that they will meet in the Octagon one day after he takes care of his current business.

I don’t know what else did you expected? Being calm not gonna compensate all of Cody’s technical flaws. I wish him to bounce back though, because I still want to kick his ass in the future. And don’t worry Rob one day I will fuck you up too, I have another business to handle now — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) May 23, 2021

For Garbrandt, the loss to Font gives him four losses in his last five fights, so even though he had a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao in his last outing, overall going 1-4 in your last five fights is not going to cut it in a shark tank of a division like 135lbs. Every fight is super important in this division and losing in a one-sided fashion hurts your stock.

As for Yan, he is currently waiting for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to heal up so they can book the rematch. The two met at UFC 259 in March, with Sterling winning the fight via controversial DQ to take Yan’s title. Yan is currently waiting for Sterling to get better so the rematch can be booked, though it’s possible if Sterling is out for longer than first thought that the UFC could match Yan up with somebody else first,.

