Dana White shares his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: “It was exactly what boxing needed”

UFC President Dana White shared his thoughts on last weekend’s Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy following tonight’s Contender Series event.

Fury put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line last Saturday in Las Vegas, when he squared off with Wilder for a third time.

Fury (31-0-1) and Wilder (42-2-1) had originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would eventually rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

Like many of us, UFC President Dana White was eagerly anticipating ‘Fury vs. Wilder 3’ and even offered a prediction for the heavyweight title bout.

Saturday’s ‘Fury vs. Wilder’ trilogy proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Tyson Fury was able to drop Deontay Wilder in round three, but the Bronze Bomber stormed back with a pair of knockdowns of his own in round four. Fury’s size would continue to wear on Wilder throughout the fight and in the eleventh round the British standout put the American away for good with a right hand (see that here).

Dana White was asked what he thought of last Saturday’s blockbuster heavyweight boxing clash during tonight’s Contender Series post-fight presser.

“I thought it was awesome. I think that the heavyweight fight that happened on Saturday.. and let me just tell you this (first). Going into it, my thought process was ‘for what, why?’ you know what I mean.” White said. “(Joshua) just got beat, and yea why do that… You know why? Because boxing needed that. Boxing needed that fight. It was an incredible heavyweight fight. I thought both guys fought their asses off. And for Fury to come in at 277lbs and you know fight the way that he fought. Get knocked down, get back up and keep fighting. It was just, it was exactly what boxing needed. So, glad it happened and congratulations to both of them, everybody involved and the sport of boxing.”

