Benson Henderson touts BJ Penn as GOAT lightweight over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Benson Henderson knows a thing or two about being a champion in the 155-pound lightweight division.

The former WEC and UFC titleholder secured four total title defenses throughout his illustrious career which puts him right in the mix with some of his fellow greats such as BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov. When it comes to who deserves the top spot as all-time best, “Smooth” has some thoughts.

“Who cares about my opinion?” Benson Henderson told MMA Mania. “But I’m not gonna put Khabib up there for the greatest ever of all time. You can maybe consider him one of the greats for 155, but as far as one of the greatest of all-time in all weight classes, nah. You might have to miss me on that one. That’s saying something. Greatest of all time, I think there are a good 10 or 15 above him. I’m one of those purists who is about longevity as well. Somebody who has been there and competed at the top level. Not somebody who is 35-0 but only has really 10 fights against the top-level guys.

“For me, BJ Penn is the greatest lightweight of all time. He’s up there for one of the greatest fighters of all weight classes, period. All-time. He did it against the best in the world, at the time they were the best in the world. You can’t complain about he didn’t fight this guy or that guy. At the time that he was fighting, in his heyday, he was fighting the best in the world and he was putting them away. For me, BJ is up there…”

Benson Henderson (28-10) looks to snap a two-fight skid in a showdown with former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus this Saturday night at Bellator 268 in Phoenix, Arizona.