Dana White shares his thoughts on former US President Donald Trump’s home being raided

Dana White has shared his thoughts on former US President Donald Trump’s home being raided.

It was just this past Monday, August 8th, that the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home in Palm Beach, Florida. The basis of the search was the mis-handling of classified documents, taken to his home, which may have national security implications, according to CNN.

UFC President, Dana White, is a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, and believes it was ‘madness’ that the FBI raided the home of the former United States president.

This is the first time in American history that a former head-of-state’s residence was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was during the Contender Series post-fight press conference where White was asked for his comments regarding the incident. In response, Dana White said:

“I don’t even know what to say, I don’t even know what to think about any of that stuff because, again, I don’t know enough about it but yeah, I can think of about – without getting all political right now and all this f**king bullsh*t – but there’s 10 other people’s houses that probably should’ve been raided before his. So it’d be interesting how this plays out.”

Continuing, White added that he will be contacting the former President in the next few days:

“It’s madness, man. The whole world is crazy right now. I don’t know what to think and I don’t know enough about it and I haven’t talked to him. I’ve only seen bits and pieces on the news so I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but I’ll probably call him in the next couple of days. I didn’t wanna call him, I’m sure he’s, you know, got better f***ing things to do than for me to call… But I will talk to him in the next couple of days.”

Dana White, 53, was a major contributor during Trump’s 2020 campaign. The bond between the two is evident, White spoke at the Republican National Convention and Trump was the first sitting president to attend an MMA event.

