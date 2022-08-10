Tyson Nam believes Ode Osbourne fight will “be fireworks,” promises a KO win: “Whoever lands that first shot is probably putting the other to sleep”

Tyson Nam is ecstatic to be making the walk to the Octagon again.

Nam hasn’t fought since January of 2021 due to an injury and then opponents pulling out of slated contests. He was booked to fight Tagir Ulanbekov twice and although he wanted to compete, Nam said he didn’t want to take a short-notice replacement on one week’s notice.

“It was like deja vu, it was almost the same time before the event so now it probably won’t happen now,” Nam said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Even though I wanted to fight, being a one-week notice, if the stylistic matchup was similar then yes but if it is someone completely opposite to what I was training for that goes against my preparation. I’m very big on preparation.”

Once Nam was ready to take a fight again, he was offered Ode Osbourne at UFC San Diego which he was excited about. Both Nam and Osbourne have first-round KO wins over Jerome Rivera and Zarrukh Adashev, so with that, the Hawaiian believes that makes for an exciting fight.

“I’ve been watching Ode, he’s very good, really fast, really good skill set,” Nam said. “It makes for a very fun fight, especially with us having the same common opponents with the same results. It’s just fitting that we fight each other.”

Along with the fact both Tyson Nam and Ode Osbourne have proven to have one-punch KO power at flyweight, the Hawaiian believes the fight could come down to who lands first.

“It’s better to be lucky than to be good. Whoever lands that first shot is probably putting the other to sleep,” Nam said. “It’s going to be a hell of an exciting fight, but almost guaranteed it’s going to be fireworks… We are going to walk out to the middle and we are going to start throwing down and something exciting is going to happen.”

If Nam gets the stoppage win he desires, he hopes he can make a quick turnaround and make up for the lost time. He also wants to face a ranked opponent next.

“Just making it back to the cage was an accomplishment for me so the next goal is to get the win. Both of us are out of the rankings but should be, we can compete with anyone in the top-10. I’m thinking the winner gets someone in that 10-15 range,” Nam said.

Do you think Tyson Nam will KO Ode Osbourne at UFC San Diego?