Dana White says the UFC has not spoken to Jon Jones about heavyweight move

UFC president Dana White says his promotion has not spoken to pound-for-pound great Jon Jones about a move up to the heavyweight division.

Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight championship in the summer with a planned move up to heavyweight in the hopes of becoming a rare two-division champion. In recent weeks, Jones has been posting videos of him bulking up in anticipation of a move up in weight. However, we still haven’t gotten an official announcement from the UFC in regards to his debut in the promotion’s heaviest weight class, which figures to come in 2021.

With UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 being targeted for March, Jones will have to wait until later until next year to fight for the belt. That is unless he wants to take a tune-up first at heavyweight first before a title fight. According to White, the UFC still has no plans about Jones’ debut in the UFC heavyweight division. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said that he hasn’t spoken to Jones about moving up.

“No, none. No talks with Jon Jones,” White said. “I don’t know if he’s getting ready. I don’t know what Jon Jones is doing. When he’s ready, all he’s gotta do is let us know. We have no inclination whatsoever that this guy’s coming to fight.”

It seems like Jones is all-in on the move up to heavyweight, although things are certainly different than back in the summer when he vacated the light heavyweight belt. Since then, Jan Blachowicz has won the vacant 205lbs belt and will defend it against Israel Adesanya next. Some figure that Adesanya moving to light heavyweight could convince Jones to stay there, but it appears as though the heavyweight move is a very real thing based on his videos. However, as White says, there is no official news in regards to that move yet.

