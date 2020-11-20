Dana White previews Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch

UFC President Dana White has shared his initial thoughts on the upcoming rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are slated to collide in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, most likely on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The pair first met in 2014, in the featherweight division. McGregor won that first meeting by first-round knockout. Since then, they’ve both established themselves as two of the best lightweights on earth.

While there’s no denying McGregor and Poirier’s status as top lightweights, there are some question marks attached to both men heading into this fight.

One of the more notable questions is how McGregor will look after a layoff of more than a year, having not fought since he beat Donald Cerrone on January 18, 2020.

White, for his part, seems to believe the Irishman will be unaffected by his long time away from the cage.

“Conor is always dangerous,” the UFC boss said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio (via MMA Junkie). “From what I’ve seen of him on social media, it looks like he’s in great shape, looks like he’s training hard. Even before this, he was training to do some type of charity bike event. So the guy’s in great shape.”

Another key question is whether or not Poirier has evolved enough to produce a different outcome in a second meeting with McGregor. By White’s estimation, the Louisiana native has improved leaps and bounds since then, and could pull it off.

“Poirier’s wanted this fight for so long now, the rematch with Conor,” White said. “He’s a much better fighter than he was the first time they fought.”

What do you think of these comments from the UFC boss Dana White? Who do you think will win when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier collide for a second time this January?