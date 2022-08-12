Magomed Ankalaev responds after Jamahal Hill calls out Jan Blachowicz: “Please don’t play with my food”

Magomed Ankalaev has responded after Jamahal Hill called out Jan Blachowicz for a future Octagon showdown.

Ankalaev, 30, (18-1 MMA) is hot off a victory over Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) at UFC 277 in July of this year.

The Russian born light heavyweight fighter is currently ranked #3 in the UFC rankings.

Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) defeated Thiago Santos (22-11 MMA) by fourth round knockout last Saturday night, August 6th in the light heavyweight main event. Hill was the first fighter to knockout Santos, and he is convinced he should be next to challenge current UFC champion Jiri Prochaska.

Jamahal Hill told ‘MMA Junkie‘:

“I’m interested in all the top fighters, but I want to fight Jiri. I have been calling Jiri for two years now. I want to fight him. It doesn’t matter that he is a champion – I have twice as many wins in this organization as he does.”

Should Prochazka defend the title in a rematch with Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA), Hill is ready and able to split the Octagon with former division champion Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA).

“If I cannot get it, give me the one who sat on the throne. I will take the fight with Jan. I’m hungry and I need gold. The lion wants gold.”

Hill also took to ‘Twitter’ to call out Blachowicz:

“F*ck it @JanBlachowicz what’s up bro Santos KO’d, I KO’d him Ik you want some of that back?!!!”

Well, Magomed Ankalaev took notice of the call-outs from Hill to Blachowicz tweeting:

Please don’t play with my food 😜 https://t.co/5PLX5AExVC — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 11, 2022

“Please don’t play with my food”

Ankalaev followed up with another tweet:

Keep working hard you doing good 🤼‍♀️ https://t.co/dXen8V5eUt — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) August 12, 2022

“Keep working hard you doing good”

Apparently Ankalaev is not impressed with Hill trying to skip the line in his quest to get gold.

Jan Blachowicz is #2 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. After Jamahal Hill’s recent win he has moved up to #6 in the rankings.

What do you think of Hill calling out Blachowicz?

