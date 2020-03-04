Dana White says Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been at the beach while Weili Zhang has been training

UFC president Dana White threw some shade at Joanna Jedrzejczyk, saying she’s been at the beaching soaking up the sun while Weili Zhang has been training.

Jedrzejczyk meets Zhang this weekend at UFC 248 in the co-main event of the evening with the UFC women’s strawweight title up for grabs. The two rivals do not like each other and have been looking for months to get into the cage and settle their differences. Jedrzejczyk threw more fire on the rivalry when she joked about the coronavirus, and Zhang is sure to want to avenge those comments for the Chinese people.

Speaking to the media in Las Vegas ahead of UFC 248, the UFC boss admitted that he believes Zhang has been taking her training camp more seriously than Jedrzejczyk has.

“These two, right now, if you look at Joanna, she’s out at the beach and living the lifestyle. Then you watch Weili Zhang’s posts on Instagram — hardcore training, non-stop training, all she thinks about is fighting — it’s fascinating. I love this fight,” White said.

White turned his attention from Jedrzejczyk to the champ, saying he is extremely high on Zhang and praising her for her advanced striking technique, which he says is better than a lot of male fighters on the UFC roster.

“Have you watched some of her videos training? They had a video of her punching the other day. And I’m telling you right now, she throws punches better than 99 percent of the men that I’ve ever known in my entire career,” White said.

We will find out this weekend if Jedrzejczyk’s extra time at the beach will come back to haunt her while Zhang was in the gym getting in extra rounds. It should be an amazing fight on Saturday night between the two best female strawweights in the world.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/4/2020.