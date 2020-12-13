Dana White says he thought Deiveson Figueiredo beat Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

UFC president Dana White says he thought that UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo beat challenger Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought tooth-and-nail for five rounds in the main event of UFC 256. It was an incredible fight between two warriors who badly wanted to win, and at the end of 25 minutes, it was difficult to know just exactly how the judges would score the bout. Although it appeared that Figueiredo had the upper hand, an untimely point deduction cost him in the end. Ultimately, the judges scored the bout a majority draw after one judge scored it 48-46 for Figueiredo and two had it 47-47 for a draw.

Speaking at the UFC 256 post-fight media press conference, White was asked how he scored the main event, and the UFC president said he thought Figueiredo won.

“I mean, I had Figueiredo winning the fight. (After) the point deduction, the whole fight turned, you know, Moreno started coming on stronger. He probably won that round without the point deduction and that was when the whole fight really started to turn,” White said.

The UFC president confirmed that a rematch will be next which makes sense given how close of a fight it was. Regardless of who you scored the fight for, or if you scored it a draw, both Figueiredo and Moreno proved that they are the top two flyweights in the world. White said that the promotion will run this flyweight title fight back in 2021, but he also said it won’t be happening anytime soon as both men will get a much-needed break after fighting for the second time in three weeks after UFC 255.

“These guys just fought twice in three weeks. They’ve got nothing but time. They can take as much time as they need,” White said.

