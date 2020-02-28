Dana White says he doesn’t care if he loses UFC fans over friendship with Donald Trump: ‘I don’t give a sh*t’

UFC president Dana White says he doesn’t care if he loses UFC fans over his friendship with United States President Donald Trump.

White recently spoke at Trump’s political rally in Colorado which led to criticism from a segment of MMA fans who are not Trump supporters. There were a number of MMA fans who were upset White spoke so glowingly about President Trump, but White doesn’t care what they think.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said he’s not concerned about what MMA fans think about his relationship with President Trump.

“I could give a sh*t. I don’t give a sh*t. If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine,” White said.

According to White, he wasn’t even expecting to speak at Trump’s rally, but that’s what happened.

“Yeah, I wasn’t really campaigning. He called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado. He said, ‘Wanna go to Colorado?’ I said, ‘Yeah,’ so we flew to Colorado for the day then back to Vegas. We were just hanging out and talking fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day, I was just cruising over there with him,” White said.

White once again praised President Trump for being a loyal friend towards him, which is what he spoke about at the political rally. The two have a friendship going back two decades when the UFC was in its infant stages in the Zuffa ownership days.

“I can’t say it enough. This guy — when I say this guy, I’m talking about President Trump — is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy, man. He’s a great guy. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time,” White said.

What do you make of these new Dana White comments concerning his friendship with President Donald Trump?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.