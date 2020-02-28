Joshua Fabia takes credit for ‘remarkable’ changes to Diego Sanchez

Joshua Fabia says Diego Sanchez is still evolving as a fighter — even at 38 years old and after close to 20 years in the UFC. He believes that continued evolution is “remarkable” and is taking full credit for it.

“You’re an expert, and you didn’t point out that it’s kind of (expletive) amazing that Diego Sanchez, 16 years in the UFC, been pretty much the Rocky Marciano of the sport – he’s moving,” Fabia told MMA Junkie this week. “He can change stance. He went from a southpaw to this. How are you not putting the emphasis on a 38-year-old man, in less than a year, changed his style – and one guy did it? Not a team of six guys. How come no one is saying anything positive like that? You see it, but you’re not giving credit to the professional that has done something remarkable.”

As Fabia suggests, he’s currently the only person on Sanchez’s team. He serves as the fighter’s head coach, nutritionist, manager, and more.

Considering Fabia has very little in the way of actual martial arts experience, his huge role in Sanchez’s career has been a subject of ample controversy. The fact that Sanchez has gone 1-1 under Fabia’s tutelage, losing to Michael Chiesa and beating Michel Pereira by disqualification, has only added fuel to this controversy.

Evidently, however, Fabia feels Sanchez is at the top of his game. Furthermore, Sanchez does not seem to have any intention of parting ways with his controversial handler.

What do you think of these comments from Joshua Fabia? Do you think Diego Sanchez should continue to employ this controversial coach? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.