Mackenzie Dern claims Mark Zuckerberg has rented out the entire UFC Apex to watch UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern knows why the UFC Apex will be closed to the public and media on Saturday.

Dern is set to headline UFC Vegas 61 against Yan Xiaonan in a pivotal strawweight bout. However, it was revealed this week that the event was closed off, and on Tuesday after the Contender Series, Dana White didn’t give a reason as to why.

“We just figured that you guys have been so busy lately we’d give you guy’s a night off,” White told the media. “You guys are here on Tuesdays, here on Saturdays… We need to give you guys a break. You’re welcome. Stay home, order a pizza, watch the fights. Enjoy yourselves.”

Immediately, many were wondering why the event was closed off, and at media day on Wednesday, Mackenzie Dern revealed it is because the FaceBook CEO has rented the entire place out. It is uncertain how many people will be coming with him to watch the event.

"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event." Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for #UFCVegas61. Full interview: https://t.co/QxQi28hYp4 pic.twitter.com/PiGb3ooOe2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 28, 2022

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know,” Dern said at media day. “From going to a main event to a crowd to very, very private, I’m definitely like, okay we are back like sparring. It’s a different type of adversity they have to get to because you get distracted so easily. So any like commentating or anything, if you’re not focused, your mind can get distracted. So I’m excited and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show for I know everyone’s watching on tv, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there. Put on a show, that’s what they wanna see is a show. We’re gonna give a show.”

At this time, the UFC nor Zuckerberg have confirmed Dern’s comments that the FaceBook CEO is renting out the Apex.

The full UFC Vegas 61 card that Mark Zuckerberg will be seeing privately is as follows:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xioanan

Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi

Jessica Penna vs. Tabatha Ricci

Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson

Brendan Allen vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler

Randy Costa vs. Guido Cannetti

