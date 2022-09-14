Dan Hooker claims the UFC “hides the sh*t” out of “little rat” Colby Covington: “He can’t even train at like the PI, so they chuck him across the road”

Dan Hooker has taken a shot at Colby Covington as anticipation grows over his potential return to the Octagon.

For the longest time now Colby Covington has been seen as one of the biggest villains in mixed martial arts. He has the ability to really get under the skin of his opponents and even though it isn’t always the most ethical way of gaining an advantage, you can’t argue with the results – outside of his two defeats to Kamaru Usman, that is.

‘Chaos’ last fought back in March when he dominated Jorge Masvidal and got back into the win column, rubber-stamping his position as one of the best welterweights on the planet.

As talk continues regarding when he’s going to come back, Dan Hooker has chimed in and given his thoughts on the controversial former title holder.

Dan Hooker unleashing on Colby Covington. This is why I'll always be a fan of hooker, genuine dude that speaks his mind and will fight anyone. pic.twitter.com/kSJCT1ncdP — Nik Jev UFC 🥋 (@NikJevUFC) September 8, 2022

“He’s a f***ing idiot. They f***ing hide him, like, the UFC hide the s*** out of him, bro.

“They need to. They would slap the s*** out of him. He can’t even train at the PI [Performance Institute], so, they like chuck him across the road.

“He comes in at night and goes in the back door tot the Apex. He’s a little rat, bro, that’s p***y s***.

“He actually goes out of his way just to avoid them, it’s the weirdest thing.”

Hooker has had his fair share of difficulties inside the Octagon and he’s certainly been up and down in terms of his performances, but this is still a guy who knows how the fight game works, and knows how to get a rise out of people.

What are your thoughts on Dan Hooker’s comments regarding Colby Covington and his rise to prominence? Are we going to see Colby compete this year or will we be forced to wait until 2023? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!