Dana White interested in Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre, but unsure if GSP can make 155lbs

UFC president Dana White is interested in Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre, but he’s unsure if GSP can actually make 155lbs.

Nurmagomedov vs. GSP is a superfight that has been talked about for a few years now by both fighters, the fans, the media, and even White himself. It would be a massive superfight between two of the best MMA fighters of all time, especially if Nurmagomedov goes for a perfect 30-0 record in the fight. If “The Eagle” defeats Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the calls for a fight with “Rush” will grow even louder.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said the prospects of a Nurmagomedov vs. GSP fight interests him, but ultimately, he isn’t sure if GSP can make it down to 155lbs.

“I’d be interested in talking about. Just because that’s what Khabib wants doesn’t mean that fight can be made. There’s just so many things that have to come into play for that fight to happen,” White said.

“The question is, a guy like GSP who has been out as long as he has, and at his age, can he make that weight? Realistically if GSP makes that weight and does it and he beat Khabib, I mean he’d be the only guy to ever win three titles.”

GSP has not fought since UFC 217 when he submitted Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight championship. He is now 39 years old and there is no guarantee at his age he can make the weight cut down to 155lbs safely if the fight with Nurmagomedov were to take place there. At this point, this is just a dream fight for fans. But White said he’ll get back to Nurmagomedov about it if he beats Gaethje.

“I don’t know if GSP is a possibility. I’ll talk to Khabib (if he beats Gaethje),” White said.

Do you hope the UFC and Dana White can get the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP fight booked?