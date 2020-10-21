Francis Ngannou frustrated with Stipe Micoic and the lack of heavyweight title fights

Francis Ngannou isn’t happy with the state of the heavyweight division.

After Ngannou knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds to extend his winning streak to four, many figured he would be next in line for the title shot. However, after Stipe Miocic defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, he said he would need some time off and it now appears he won’t be returning until 2021.

So, for Ngannou, he is frustrated with Miocic and the lack of title fights at heavyweight.

2 title fights in the @ufc heavyweight division for the past two years and yet we don't know if there will be another one anytime soon. Contenders have to fight for something 😤 #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

Apparently Stipe is out until March. If I have to wait until then it'll be almost another year between fights. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

I fought once for 20 seconds in the last 16 months 🙄 #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 20, 2020

Over the last three years, the only two men who have competed in UFC heavyweight title fights have been Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. They had their trilogy but due to injuries on both sides, only fought once a year which has frustrated Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou is on a four-fight winning streak with all four wins coming by first-round KO. During the run, he has beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

The 34-year-old did fight for the UFC title back at UFC 220 where Miocic dominated him for five rounds. However, he has looked improved since then and no doubt deserves another crack at the belt. Unfortunately, he has been unable to and is currently on the sidelines waiting for the champ to get healthy.

When Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2 might take place is uncertain at this point, but it for sure won’t be in 2020.

