Huge heavyweight title change reflected back on 15 years later before UFC 321 title bout

By Dylan Bowker - October 23, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser

A massive heavyweight title change took place at UFC 121, which was 15 years ago today, and this historic lookback takes place as we are immersed in fight week for UFC 321, which is headlined by a clash for the heavyweight crown. On October 23rd, 2010, in Anaheim, California, Brock Lesnar entered the cage to defend his heavyweight crown against a surging phenom in Cain Velasquez.

At the Honda Center in the main event of the night, Velasquez would put on a classic performance with the eventual multi-time champion ascending to the UFC throne for the first time. It was an impactful affair that saw Velasquez draw blood from Lesnar and finish him with a barrage of strikes in the final minute of the opening stanza to cause a changing of the guard at heavyweight.

Curiously enough, the name of Brock Lesnar was also invoked during the fight week proceedings ahead of the UFC’s next heavyweight championship clash. The reigning champion, Tom Aspinall, was picking winners in hypothetical matchups, which at a certain point involved his opponent for Saturday, Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall initially picked Lesnar to beat the likes of Andrei Arlovski and Don Frye, but the UK native ultimately picked Gane to beat Lesnar in a fantasy fight scenario.

UFC 321 and the machinations of Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 321 is an intriguing clash in many ways, with Tom Aspinall looking to underscore his champ status after a long hiatus, while Ciryl Gane looks to grapple with the ghosts of his past, in a sense. For Aspinall, he has been on the sidelines for over a year following a historically uncommon defense of his then-interim championship in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes last July.

After negotiations failed to come together for a title unification bout with then-champ Jon Jones, who ended up retiring from MMA, Aspinall has since been upgraded to the undisputed champion and is entering Abu Dhabi here for the first defense of his undisputed crown at UFC 321.

Conversely, for Gane, this could potentially be a third time’s the charm situation for him after the former interim champion fell short on two occasions to become the undisputed champ. This took place for Gane against the aofrementioned Jones as well as a prior Francis Ngannou fight with the French fighter aiming to finally achieve the feat that has eluded him.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

UFC UFC 321

Related

Mackenzie Dern, UFC 321

UFC analyst blasts 'insignificant' UFC 321 co-main event featuring Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC entrance
UFC

Conor McGregor sends a message to UFC champ Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight: “He’ll be light work”

Dylan Bowker - October 23, 2025

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the looming title fight between welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena and his title challenger Islam Makhachev. As JDM looks to show out against an elite pound-for-pound fighter in Makhachev as they fight inside Madison Square Garden, someone with big success at MSG like McGregor offerin g up his viewpoint adds a certain something to the proceedings.

Dana White speaks at the UFC 321 pre-fight press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall in the Octagon at UFC 304
Tom Aspinall

Dana White 'hates' Tom Aspinall's remarks about refusing to fight surging heavyweight teammate

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t thrilled with some of Tom Aspinall’s recent comments ahead of his UFC 321 headliner against Ciryl Gane.

Martin Buday poses on the scale at the UFC Abu Dhabi ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Martin Buday booked for massive title fight in first bout since controversial UFC ouster

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight contender Martin Buday will face a tall test in his first fight since a controversial release from the promotion.

View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

UFC 321 loses fight featuring two touted prospects just days before Abu Dhabi PPV

Curtis Calhoun - October 23, 2025

A UFC 321 undercard bout featuring two touted prospects has been canceled just hours before the pay-per-view event.

Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix fails drug test in final Bellator fight, has fight overturned

Cole Shelton - October 23, 2025
Tom Aspinall appears at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 321
Jailton Almeida

Tom Aspinall believes new No. 1 contender will be determined at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

Tom Aspinall thinks UFC has a plan for the next heavyweight title contender.

Alex Pereira UFC walkout prep point
Jailton Almeida

UFC 321 fighter says Alex Pereira won't make heavyweight move permanent

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

One key fighter on the UFC 321 card doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would stick around at heavyweight for more than a super fight.

Dana White and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Dana White tells Umar Nurmagomedov what he must do at UFC 321 to earn another title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 23, 2025

Dana White has let Umar Nurmagomedov know what he should do to maximize his chances of getting a title rematch.

Jon Jones, UFC, brother, Arthur Jones
UFC

UFC legend Jon Jones breaks silence on brother's sudden passing

BJ Penn Staff - October 23, 2025

Jon Jones, one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, has spoken out following the tragic death of his brother Arthur several weeks ago.