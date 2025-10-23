Conor McGregor sends a message to UFC champ Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight: “He’ll be light work”

By Dylan Bowker - October 23, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC entrance

Conor McGregor has weighed in on the looming title fight between welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena and his title challenger Islam Makhachev. As JDM looks to show out against an elite pound-for-pound fighter in Makhachev as they fight inside Madison Square Garden, someone with big success at MSG like McGregor offerin g up his viewpoint adds a certain something to the proceedings.

The information came from jiu jitsu standout Craig Jones, via footage shared to the Instagram account @mma.pros.pick, who is training with JDM ahead of this Makhachev fight. Jones famously got in work with Alexander Volkanovski ahead of fighting Makhachev, and the grappling considerations of the CJI figurehead clearly paid dividends in the first meeting they had.

The video footage showcases Jones and Della Maddalena discussing what advice McGregor imparted to the defending welterweight champ as Jones read aloud McGregor’s tips as follows,

“He’ll be light work at this weight — no finishing capability or positional awareness whatsoever. He’s a backpack at best. Nothing to fear. Fear not. Patience, fitness, and ferocity, and he is sparked unconscious inside the five.”

Jones and Della Maddalena were clearly excited at seeing these favourable words from ‘The Notorious’, with others in the 170-pound titleholder’s camp getting excited from McGregor’s feedback here.

Conor McGregor answers if he’s a better promoter than Dana White

Conor McGregor has never been one to shy away from bragging about his aptitude, but he had an interesting response to being recently asked if he is a better promoter than Dana White. The massive profile White has with the UFC and his more recent efforts with his promotional expansion in the boxing world under the TKO umbrella, he is the first name many think of when combat sports promoters are brought up.

With McGregor’s partial ownership stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and his propensity for cutting lively promos on the microphone, the Irish superstar has emerged as a notable promoter in combat sports since his announcement of that role in BKFC circa April 2024.

Via the Uncrowned film project, What is BKFC?, Ariel Helwani was interacting with McGregor at ringside during the BKFC 82 effort in Newark. When answering Helwani’s question regarding if McGregor feels he’s a better promoter than Dana White himself, McGregor stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I do my thing. I am from the school of the Fertitta empire, you know? I was the protege of Mr. [Lorenzo] Fertitta and Mr. White. The lads done me great.”

Conor McGregor

