Dana White not interested in Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3

UFC president Dana White says he is not interested in booking a trilogy fight between UFC champions Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko and Nunes have fought twice previously, with the Brazilian winning both times, the first time via unanimous decision and the second time via split decision. Though Nunes is 2-0 over Shevchenko, many fans feel as though Nunes got her toughest tests in those fights. With Shevchenko running through the field at 125lbs with another finish over Jessica Andrade at UFC 261, there have been suggestions that she could fight Nunes for a third time. However, White doesn’t have much interest in doing that fight anytime soon.

“(They should have) their own legacies. They fought a couple times. People can think whatever they want. There’s always going to be somebody else coming up (to challenge Shevchenko). There’s always a new contender. And it’s not Valentina’s fault that she’s one of the all-time baddest women on this planet. So making her move up to 135 pounds just doesn’t make sense when she did it twice,” Dana White told MMAjunkie.com. “If they both come to me and they both want to do it, then whatever – I’ll make it happen. But it’s not something I’m thinking about.”

Shevchenko has been beating everyone in her way at 125lbs while Nunes has been doing the same at both 135lbs and 145lbs. Although White doesn’t have much interest in booking this fight anytime soon, it’s possible he could always change his mind and book it later on if the two fighters are interested. For Shevchenko, there would seem to be some interest in avenging her only UFC loss, though for Nunes the fight doesn’t mean as much considering she already has two wins over Shevchenko.

