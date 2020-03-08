Sean O’Malley will get quick turnaround fight after TKO win

UFC president Dana White says that bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley will get a quick turnaround fight after his first-round win at UFC 248.

O’Malley hadn’t fought in two years due to a USADA-induced layoff. But he looked amazing at UFC 248, as he didn’t even need a full round to dispatch of Jose Quinonez with a quick first-round knockout. O’Malley was awarded a $50,000 bonus for his excellent performance, and the UFC is going to try and get him back in the cage as soon as possible.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter following the event, White confirmed that the promotion is hoping to book O’Malley in a quick turnaround bout.

“Yeah, he looked incredible after a layoff. You know, when you think about how he had time to heal, he had a minor surgery when he was out, worked on things. He looks really good and I’m looking forward to getting him back in there quick,” White said.

The win over Quinonez improved O’Malley’s MMA record to a perfect 11-0, which includes a 3-0 mark inside the UFC alone. After defeating Terrion Ware and Andre Soukhamthath via decisions in his first two UFC bouts, O’Malley finally got back to the destroyer we all saw on the Contender Series back in 2017 when he viciously finished Quinonez.

Considering how popular he is, the UFC may very well opt to match up O’Malley with a top-15 bantamweight for his next fight. At just 25 years old O’Malley is one of the most promising youngsters in the UFC in any weight class right now, and the UFC could very well have a potential superstar on its hands. Look for the bantamweight to fight on a card within the coming three or four months, and hopefully, he gets three fights this year.

Who do you want Sean O’Malley to fight next after his performance at UFC 248?