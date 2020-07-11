Dana White believes a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal “could be” the biggest fight in history

Dana White knows a potential Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight would be massive for the promotion.

In the main event of UFC 251, Jorge Masvidal is stepping in on six days’ notice to battle Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Many believe if “Gamebred” wins, he would become the second-biggest star in MMA behind McGregor.

So, many thought a Masvidal-McGregor matchup makes sense after UFC 251. It would give the Irishman a shot to become a three-weight world champion. For Masvidal, he would get a shot to defend his belt against the biggest star in the sport and only add to his superstardom.

According to White, he believes if the two fight, it could be the biggest fight in promotional history.

“Yeah, it could be,” White said at the UFC 251 pre-fight media scrum.

Although White says it could be the biggest fight ever, he says he isn’t thinking about that fight until UFC 251 plays out. Even then, he doesn’t know if a scrap between Masvidal and McGregor will take place.

“I don’t know [if I will make that fight], I want to get through tomorrow. I can’t wait for tomorrow to be over,” he said. “For those of you who have been covering this sport for a long time, you know how difficult this sport is to run and manage.”

Conor McGregor is currently retired, but many don’t believe that. The Irishman returned to the Octagon in January. There, he scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone to return to the win column. Before the win over “Cowboy,” McGregor lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in his return to MMA after boxing Floyd Mayweather.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is set to fight on Saturday at UFC 251 against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Gamebred is riding a three-fight winning streak where last time out he scored a doctor stoppage win over Nate Diaz to win the BMF title. Before that, he scored knockout wins over Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Whether or not Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal will ever fight is to be seen. But, there is no question if they do, it would be a massive event.

