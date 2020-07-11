Sean O’Malley books Octagon return for UFC 252

UFC bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley has booked his Octagon return for UFC 252, a quick rebound following his sensation KO victory over Eddie Wineland.

The undefeated bantamweight prospect, O’Malley (12-0 MMA), squared off with former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland at last month’s UFC 250 event in Las Vegas. The result was a first round knockout victory for “Sugar”, which earned him a third-straight performance bonus from the promotion.

Now, just 31 days removed from his massive victory, Sean O’Malley has already booked his next opponent. According to a report from MMAFighting’s Damon Martin, the 25-year-old will meet Chito Vera in his next Octagon appearance at August’s UFC 252 event.

“Sean O’Malley vs Chito Vera booked for UFC 252. Sean told me a couple of weeks ago that’s the fight he wanted and now he’s getting it.”

Chito Vera (15-6-1 MMA) has gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances which includes victories over Frankie Saenz and Andre Ewell.

Vera and O’Malley have both previously expressed interest in fighting one another and now they will get that chance.

“Marlon Vera is a fight I’d definitely be interested in doing after it was supposed to happen last year. I don’t know what will be next though, that’s up to Sean Shelby,” O’Malley said to BJPENN.com. “He will come to me with a name and we will figure it out.”

UFC 252 takes place August 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card is headlined by a trilogy bout between reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division title holder Daniel Cormier.

UFC 252 also features another key heavyweight matchup as former title holder Junior dos Santos is set to clash with Jared Rozenstruik.

