Main card lineup released for UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

The main card lineup has been released for the upcoming UFC 260 pay-per-view, featuring the rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

UFC 260 takes place in less than two weeks as the card is set for March 27 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event features the rematch for the UFC heavyweight title between the champion Miocic and the challenger Ngannou. These two previously met back in January 2018 at UFC 220, with Miocic winning a unanimous decision that night in an upset. The champ is once again the underdog this time around as Ngannou rides a long knockout streak into this fight. It should be a great title fight regardless of who wins it.

Check out the rest of the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou main pay-per-view card below.

The co-main event features a second title fight as Alexander Volkanovski defends the UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Volkanovski is unbeaten in the UFC though many fans and media felt he should have lost his last fight against Max Holloway. The judges disagreed and gave Volkanovski the split decision that night and now he takes on Ortega at UFC 260, with Ortega coming off of a lopsided decision victory over The Korean Zombie.

In addition, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looks to snap his losing skid when he takes on the underrated Vicente Luque. As well, bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley returns to the Octagon when he takes on Thomas Almedia. And in the main card opener, a pair of exciting lightweights meet when Jamie Mullarkey takes on Khama Worthy. All in all, UFC 260 is shaping up to be a fantastic night of fights. With two title fights at the top of the bill and a solid undercard, this event looks like another must-see for MMA fans.

How excited are you for UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2?