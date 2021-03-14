Pros react after Dan Ige earns sixth fastest KO in UFC history

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige earned the sixth fastest knockout in UFC history against Gavin Tucker this evening in Las Vegas.

The Hawaiian standout was able to connect with the first right hand he threw and the strike sent his opponent crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness. As the bout felt like it had just started, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping initially suggested that the fight may have ended within the first five seconds.

That did not prove to be the case however, as the official result was a 22-second end to the fight. Nevertheless, tonight’s outcome was a massive result for Dan Ige.

Check out how the pros reacted to Ige’s incredible KO below:

What just happened out there? 🧐🤯 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 14, 2021

Whoooa perfect punch — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) March 14, 2021

50k @Dynamitedan808 strikes again. Pay the man the money #UFCFightnight — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 14, 2021

More reaction to Dan Ige knocking out Gavin Tucker:

BRUUUH!! One shot from Ige!! https://t.co/qTNMLiwS6A — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

3 seconds😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 14, 2021

Good work for @Dynamitedan808 50K let’s go #UFCVegas21 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 14, 2021

This is why they call me 50k @ufc give him his money! 💰💰💰💰💰@Dynamitedan808 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 14, 2021

What was your reaction to Dan Ige’s sensation knockout victory over Gavin Tucker at tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!