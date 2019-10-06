Dustin Poirier responds to Dan Hooker, claims he is fighting Conor McGregor next!

Dustin Poirier has responded to Dan Hooker’s request for a fight, but says that will have to wait because he is fighting Conor McGregor next.

Hooker had defeated Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 243 in what can only be described as a sensational performance from ‘The Hangman’.

Dan Hooker was able to brutalize ‘Raging Al’ with leg kicks and jabs throughout the fight, and even dropped the always-tough Long Island Native on multiple occasions.

Following his impressive victory, Hooker decided to callout ‘The Diamond’ suggesting that he would “break” Poirier’s face and finish him off for good.

Dustin Poirier would later respond to Dan Hooker’s choice words on Twitter:

I'm fighting the Irishman next. You're close but not yet buddy keep punching @danthehangman — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Poirier would then suggest that Hooker considers fighting ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone next.

Dan can fight Cowboy… I'm chilling out until something really excites me. Working on my craft — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 6, 2019

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor originally collided in a featherweight contest at UFC 178. That night in Las Vegas, ‘Mystic Mac’ emerged victorious by way of first round knockout.

Poirier has longed for a rematch with McGregor and has attempted to goat him into taking the fight in recent weeks.

However, the Irishman appears to still be fixated on having a rematch with bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ had submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their blockbuster fight at UFC 229 last October.

‘Notorious’ has yet to respond to Poirier’s claim that they will be having a rematch next, but one can expect that a reply will come swiftly.

