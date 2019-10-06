Israel Adesanya puts EA Sports on blast: ‘They made me look like Chad Mendes’ in the UFC video game

New UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says he doesn’t play the official UFC video game because he thinks he looks too much like Chad Mendes in it.

Adesanya has often compared his fighting style to playing in a video game. Well, it seems like “The Last Stylebender” is not a fan of the UFC’s official game, and he criticized its developers following UFC 243.

Adesanya spoke to reporters at the UFC 243 post-fight press conference and put video game developer EA Sports on blast for doing what he believes was a poor job of portraying him in the game. The champ said he looks too much like former featherweight contender Chad Mendes in it and he wants that changed in the next game.

“Ever since they f*cked me up on EA Sports (UFC 3) and made my body look like Chad Mendes I’ve never touched that game,” Adesanya said.

“You need to get me in the studio, do the proper stance, get my proper question mark kicks and everything. So I don’t f*ck with that game. All I do is play it in real life.”

Adesanya brings up the real life-to-video game comparisons often when doing his interviews, so this seems like a golden opportunity for EA Sports to make him the face of the next game and put him on the cover of it. Only this time, they’d have to do a much better job of making Adesanya feel like he’s playing like himself in the game.

Until then, Adesanya will stay busy inside the real-life Octagon. He’s set to fight rival Paulo Costa in 2020 in his first UFC middleweight title defense. While he prepares for that fight, perhaps EA Sports can prepare his next video game character.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya with how he says EA Sports portrayed him in the last UFC video game?