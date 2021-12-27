Dan Hooker fires back at Jon Jones: “I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation”

UFC featherweight newcomer Dan Hooker continues to take shots at Jon Jones as their social media rivalry over Chael Sonnen goes on.

Over the course of the last few months we’ve seen the rivalry between Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen, which many believed to be dead and buried, intensify. It was initially centred around Jones and his recent run-in with the law but after Sonnen was also charged with five counts of battery, “Bones” couldn’t help but throw shade in the direction of his former Octagon foe.

Dan Hooker was quick to point out the differences between Jones’ case and that of Sonnen and after the ex-light heavyweight king decided to respond, Hooker came back at him twice as hard.

Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch. https://t.co/tc1uQNm8ov — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours. 🍎 & 🍊 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) December 25, 2021

“Life hack: if you don’t beat up your wife, family events will be more enjoyable. Merry Xmas bitch.”

“I was triggered by your disingenuous attempt to bring attention to Chael’s situation. He was arrested for defending his wife, you were arrested for assaulting yours.”

Dan Hooker is currently focusing on a move down to featherweight but that doesn’t mean he can’t take some time out of his day to create social media drama. After all, Jon Jones has been doing it for years now, even prioritising it over a return to active competition.

The official details regarding the Chael Sonnen incident will continue to come out as the days and weeks go by but in the meantime, we’re going to go out on a limb and suggest this war of words isn’t over just yet.

What do you think about how Dan Hooker described Jon Jones and everything that’s happened? Where do you land on the truth behind Chael Sonnen’s charges? Let us know your thoughts on MMA’s most random feud of the year thus far down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!