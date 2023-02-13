Daniel Cormier reacts after Islam Makhachev receives backlash for his UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovksi: “The feigned outrage that was online was unfair”

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Islam Makhachev receives backlash for his UFC 284 win over Alexander Volkanovski.

This past weekend saw featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) and lightweight champion Makhachev (24-1 MMA) fight for the lightweight belt at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

It was Makhachev who came out the victor via unanimous decision.

Following the win, several fans and fighters alike questioned the judges decision to award the victory to Makhachev.

While Daniel Cormier has high praise for Volkanovski, he has no doubt that Makhachev earned and deserved the win Saturday night.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier addressed the battle between Makhachev and Volkanovski (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Alexander Volkanovski was the first person to make Islam Makhachev look human. Granted, he made him look human, but he still didn’t win the fight. And I think because of the praise and the admiration that Alexander gets for his performance, I think it speaks to how special Makhachev is.”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier believes the backlash was unfair:

“He was landing a lot of the real damaging shots, and he won the fight. The feigned outrage that was online was unfair because it’s not real. It’s not real. There was no reason for people to seem upset at the result of that fight, because Makhachev won. He won the fight three rounds to two in my opinion. The judge that scored it 49-46, it’s just a bad scorecard.”

Concluding, the 43-year-old commentator said:

“All in all, great fight. This was a tremendous fight. And to be this early in the year, this one has potential because of who they are to still be in the mix for Fight of the Year by the end of the year, which was amazing.”

So, there you have it, Daniel Cormier thinks it was a great fight and possibly could be the best fight of 2023.

Do you agree with Cormiers’ take on the fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski?

