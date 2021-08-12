Dan Hardy praised as “true martial artist” by Kenny Florian ahead of comeback against John Wayne Parr

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy was praised as a “true martial artist” by Kenny Florian ahead of his comeback against John Wayne Parr.

Hardy has not fought since September 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah in the UFC. Since then, the Brit has dealt with a heart issue that has left him unable to compete for the UFC. However, he has always wanted to make a comeback to combat sports and was recently given his full release by the UFC. Now that he’s a free agent and free to fight anywhere around the world, “The Outlaw” has zeroed in on a potential Muay Thai bout against Parr in ONE Championship. That fight is not yet official, but there appears to be a good chance of it going down, and if that’s the case, Hardy’s friend Florian will be watching.

Speaking to MMANews’ James Lynch, Florian praised Hardy as a “true martial artist” and said that he is excited to watch his friends Hardy and Parr square off in the ring.

"He wants to fight someone good and to me… that's always a good sign … I wish him the best" UFC veteran & @PFLMMA commentator Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) on @DanHardyMMA comeback Full interview via @mmanews_com https://t.co/flYok2yt2I pic.twitter.com/1gGh6TqJYN — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) August 12, 2021

“It seems like Dan is really motivated to fight a high-level fighter. It seems like he doesn’t just want to fight just to fight, he wants to fight someone good, and to me, that’s always a good sign. He’s been kind of teasing a comeback for a few years now, and I wish him the best,” Florian said. “Dan Hardy is also one of those guys who is a true martial artist. He’s a student of the game, and I hope he gets the fight that he wants. I don’t know that it’s been confirmed yet, but I hope he gets the fight that he wants. (John Wayne Parr) is what I’m hearing. I’m a fan and friend of John Wayne Parr’s as well. If that’s the fight, then man, good luck to both those guys, those are two legends. I’ll be watching.”

