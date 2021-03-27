Cris Cyborg reacts after Dustin Poirier opts for McGregor trilogy over UFC title shot: “A fight with Conor just became more prestigious than the promotional belt”

Cris Cyborg was one of many pro fighters who took notice when Dustin Poirier opted for a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor over a UFC title shot.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his official retirement from fighting, Dana White and company needed to put together a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title.

According to the UFC boss, Dustin Poirier was offered to be one half of that lightweight title fight, but ultimately turned the opportunity down in order to secure a lucrative trilogy bout with Conor McGregor.

Poirier and McGregor had collided for a second time earlier this year at UFC 257. This time around it was ‘The Diamond’ who ended up on the winning side of things, this after scoring a second round TKO victory over the Irishman.

Immediately following that contest Poirier began proclaiming himself as “uncrowned”. Although he had previously captured the promotions interim lightweight title by defeating Max Holloway, Dustin was never able to earn “undisputed champion” status, so many assumed he would jump at the opportunity for a second crack at undisputed gold.

That did not prove to be the case however, as Dustin Poirier ultimately chose a third fight with McGregor over the opportunity to finally prove himself as “uncrowned”.

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg recently commented on our article regarding Poirier’s decision to take a trilogy fight with McGregor over a UFC title fight. ‘Justino’ had the following to say on the matter:

“A fight with Conor just became more prestigious than the promotional belt.” – Cyborg wrote.

Fighting for the vacant UFC lightweight world title will be streaking division contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira. The pair are slated to collide at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

With that said, the winner of the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy fight could easily serve as the next title challenger for the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira. ‘The Diamond’ and ‘Notorious’ are rumored to have their third fight take place on July 10.

