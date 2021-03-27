Daniel Cormier shares required strategy for Francis Ngannou to defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 260

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ Daniel Cormier knows a thing or two when it comes to fighting reigning heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Cormier (22-3 MMA) and Miocic (20-3 MMA) have met three times for UFC heavyweight title, with Stipe emerging victorious in their rubber match at UFC 252 by way of decision.

Given his familiarity with the current “baddest man on the planet“, Daniel Cormier was asked to share his thoughts on the strategy Francis Ngannou must implement in order to dethrone Stipe Miocic this evening at UFC 260.

“The reality is that fight No. 1 (with Miocic) was the anomaly,” Cormier told reporters on Friday (via MMAJunkie). “The norm is what happens to most people. Let’s see if he can find away to stay within himself. I don’t think he can and honestly, I don’t think he should. I think he should try to blitz Stipe and really try to get him out of there because I don’t know if he wins the fight over 25 minutes.”

Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s rematch with Stipe Miocic riding a four-fight winning streak, with all four wins coming by way of first round knockout.

Daniel Cormier believes ‘The Predator‘ will have to replicate his most recent performances if he wants to dethrone Miocic this evening.

“I honestly believe that it plays to Francis early,” Cormier said regarding the smaller Octagon being used at UFC 260. “Again, it’s all bout it’s a tale of two fights, man. It’s minutes where the danger is extremely high. The danger is as daunting as anything you can ever think of. It’s like being locked in a cage with a tiger. How long can you survive? That’s what you do when you fight Francis. How long can Stipe survive to start imposing himself in the fight?”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“Early, the small octagon plays to Francis because when he starts to go down hill it’s a terrifying sight. You saw it against Jairzinho (Rozenstruik). It started a bit slow, Francis made up his mind and he was just going to go and when he did the fight was over 5 second later. It’s just not much room to run as a smaller guy.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that Francis Ngannou’s best chance to dethrone Stipe Miocic will be if he blitzes the champ early at UFC 260? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!