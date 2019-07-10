Cris Cyborg hints that she could be rematching Amanda Nunes at UFC 240

A rematch between UFC titans, Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes could be on the cards for UFC 240. Cyborg hinted at the possibility on Twitter.

Cyborg’s last fight was against the current “Champ Champ”, Amanda Nunes in December 2018. Nunes administered Cyborg’s first loss of her UFC career. Viewers were left shocked by Nunes’ ferocious KO power that dismantled Cyborg in under a minute of the first round.

Cyborg’s next fight is against the undefeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. The fight is the final bout of her current UFC contract. However, most fans are more interested in the possibility of a Nunes rematch.

In the past, “The Lioness” has called out Cris Cyborg for avoiding a rematch. UFC president Dana White has said on multiple occasions that Cyborg was offered a rematch but turned it down.

White discussed the matter at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference (transcript MMA Junkie).

“She (Nunes) wants the Cyborg rematch,” White said.

“We’re down to make the Cyborg rematch. Cyborg always thinks that I’m being whatever to her or whatever. I’m not. I don’t blame Cyborg for not wanting this fight. I don’t blame her. I’m not trying to say anything about her. If she doesn’t want it, that’s fine. There’s always somebody else. She (Nunes) has got both belts and she’s willing to defend them both. And she’s healthy.”

Cyborg vehemently disputes White’s statement. She said during an interview last month on Ariel Helwani’s show:

“He knows I text him a day after the fight (Nunes vs Cyborg), after the post-press conference saying ‘man I want a rematch’,” she said.

She has called out Dana White several times on social media for lying about her response and said she is more than open to a rematch.

If we are suppose to be business partners and building trust so that we can work towards a new deal Let’s stop the lies. @danawhite @paradigmsm #CyborgNation @ufc @espnmma @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/u9B2BOKXwO — Cris Cyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 28, 2019

The back and forth between Cyborg and Dana White has been happening since her loss against Nunes last year. However, Cyborg’s recent Twitter activity suggests everybody is inching closer towards the rematch.

She has recently retweeted comments regarding the matchup. This includes a FanSided article about the potential rematch at UFC 240 with the caption:

“Where there’s smoke is there fire? #UFC240 lots of rumors…”

Where there’s smoke is there fire? #UFC240 lots of rumors… https://t.co/JSpPBCgl4d — Cris Cyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) July 10, 2019

The FanSided article cites a Yahoo! Sports article that reports a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes is indeed possible for UFC 240.

While Cris Cyborg hasn’t confirmed anything officially, she is certainly insinuating a rematch will take place. If this happens, it would mean a last minute cancellation for her scheduled bout against Felicia Spencer.

Whilst a rematch would be much appreciated by fans, the stakes for both contenders are higher than ever before.

Nunes is currently dominating the featherweight and bantamweight divisions. “The Lioness” fought last weekend at UFC 239. She beat the former champion Holly Holm with a KO victory in the first round. She has reigned victorious over other UFC veterans including Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey, solidifying her reputation as the best female UFC fighter in the world.

Can Cris Cyborg vindicate her loss and overcome the first round knock out power of “The Lioness” in a rematch? Only time will tell. Make sure to follow BJPenn.com for everything you need to know on UFC 240.

