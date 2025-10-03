Cory Sandhagen sets sights on big name if he defeats Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025
Cory Sandhagen punches Rob Font during UFC fight

Cory Sandhagen wouldn’t mind throwing down with a big star if he can snatch the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Merab Dvalishvili.

Sandhagen has a chance to earn gold for the first time in his career when he enters T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. He will challenge Dvalishvili for the 135-pound title in the UFC 320 co-headliner. It’s a big spot for Sandhagen, and he vows to become a UFC champion by the end of the weekend.

If Sandhagen can pull it off, then he will look forward to his first title defense. He’s definitely not opposed to sharing the Octagon with Sean O’Malley, who has name dropped him in the past. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Sandhagen put emphasis on the fact that he’ll be the A-side if he’s holding gold by the time he meets “Suga.”

“Yeah, for sure, O’Malley’s been on my radar, I’ve been on his radar for a long time, and yeah, I’ll be on the A-side of it this time,” Sandhagen told MMA Fighting. “For a long time, O’Malley was the more famous guy who didn’t really want to, I don’t think, have too many conversations about fighting me.

“But when you’re champ, everyone wants to fight you. So yeah, it’ll be fun to be on the A-side of the side of that conversation instead of feeling like I’m begging for a fight against a star. I’ll be the star.”

Since O’Malley is a big name, such a fight could potentially have UFC White House implications. Sandhagen wouldn’t mind if that’s the case.

“I mean, sh*t, it’s gonna be a once in a lifetime thing,” Sandhagen said. “It feels like it’s like the Sphere, but on steroids. Everyone was excited about the Sphere and this is going to take it to a whole another level, dude.”

The issue with O’Malley getting a title fight after UFC 320 is the fact that he’s lost his last two fights. One would think he’d need at least one a victory in order to secure another title fight, but the combat sports world is all about the bottom line these days.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

UFC weigh-in scale

UFC 320 fighter scolds opponent for missing weight and 'disrespecting the sport'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in
Cory Sandhagen

UFC 320 weigh-in results: One fighter misses target, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira make title fight official

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 3, 2025

The UFC 320 weigh-ins have wrapped up and just one fighter failed to make their contracted weight.

Dan Hooker, Arman Tsarukyan
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker expects violence against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC veteran Dan Hooker expects violence when he collides with Arman Tsarukyan in their blockbuster UFC Qatar clash.

Cory Sandhagen UFC Des Moines
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach expects Cory Sandhagen to shoot at UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood believes that Cory Sandhagen will shoot on the champion at UFC 320.

Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

UFC star Jiri Prochazka claims Carlos Ulberg previously ducked him

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025

UFC sensation Jiri Prochazka has claimed that Carlos Ulberg wasn’t interested in fighting him once upon a time.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier questions Islam Makhachev's lightweight future

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2025
Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen doesn't think Merab Dvalishvili is the best wrestler at bantamweight ahead of UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Cory Sandhagen feels well prepared to face Merab Dvalishvili and his wrestling at UFC 320.

Israel Adesanya gets interviewed ahead of UFC 305, opposite Alex Pereira after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
Israel Adesanya

'Something's different'... Israel Adesanya sides with longtime rival in Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 prediction

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

Alex Pereira’s four-time combat sports rival, Israel Adesanya, predicts the Brazilian will dethrone Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320.

Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi booked for first UFC bout in nine years at UFC Qatar

Curtis Calhoun - October 2, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi will return to the Octagon for the promotion’s inaugural event in Qatar next month.

Ian Machado Garry press conference
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry plans to make Belal Muhammad look like an 'amateur' at UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2025

Ian Machado Garry is confident he will make his UFC Qatar fight look easy.