Corey Anderson responds to potential Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes title fight

On Wednesday night, Jon Jones said that he has made his decision: he will fight the “more dangerous” fighter in Dominick Reyes over Corey Anderson in his next title defense.

Anderson has seen the Tweet from the UFC light heavyweight champion and, essentially, laughed it off.

Ha. Okay bones. I wouldn't wanna fight me either. @JonnyBones — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) November 7, 2019

“Ha. Okay Bones,” Anderson said. “I wouldn’t wanna fight me either.”

“Overtime” jumped on the radars of many in the MMA community following his outstanding first-round finish of Johnny Walker on Saturday night at UFC 244. Anderson mocked Walker following the win and was apologetic about the reaction when speaking to the media at Madison Square Garden.

Anderson has won four straight, the last three over top-10 fighters in the division. With victories over Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi, and now Walker, the 30-year-old has a strong case for fighting Jon Jones and getting a crack at the UFC light heavyweight title.

When speaking to the media after the win, it seems Anderson’s comments were misconstrued. While some media outlets reported Anderson’s words as “give me a title shot, or release me” towards the UFC brass, it was more of a “give me respect, or release me” stance from the top-five 205-pounder.

“If Jon Jones wants to fight Dominick Reyes in December or January, that’s completely fine. I will take the winner of that,” Anderson said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “Then it went onto ‘but what if they try to take one of these new guys and bump them up in the rankings and put them in front of you — what if after Dominick Reyes, they push you to the back of the line again, what would you do?’. That’s when I said, if they’re going to do that to me, then release me.”

Reyes has certainly earned himself an opportunity at Jones and the title with an undefeated 12-0 record, including his most recent performance — a first round knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston.

Should Jon Jones defend his title against Dominick Reyes or Corey Anderson next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.