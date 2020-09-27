Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor shares screenshots of their private conversations

UFC President Dana White was not happy that former two-division champion shared screenshots of private conversations they had previously.

Earlier this week McGregor responded to a retirement fight request from Diego Sanchez by revealing some screenshots of private text messages between he and White which showcased that he had in fact previously requested the match-up.

Dana White was not happy with Conor McGregor for sharing their private conversations, and lashed out at the promotions former two-division champion during tonight’s UFC 253 post-fight press conference.

Dana White on Conor McGregor sharing the screenshots between he & Dana about Diego Sanchez Fight and says Conor posting them is one of the dirtiest things you can do #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/7rocTdGJe4 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 27, 2020

“I had people blowing me up left and right. I mean everybody here knows, I mean even the ladies, this is some man-code stuff but it’s just something you don’t do. It’s just something that you don’t do.” Dana White emphasized. “It is one of the dirtiest things you can do. Which, by the way, because we were just talking about Diego Sanchez. And Diego Sanchez was in there in this private conversation that I was having with Conor McGregor. When you are the number 2 or 3 ranked guy in the world, and you’re telling me that you want to fight unranked 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in the main event of Los Angeles. Well..”

Apparently Dana White won’t have to worry about Conor McGregor bothering him about fighting Diego Sanchez again anytime soon. The Irishman recently announced that he was headed back to the squared circle for a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao.

Conor has previously competed in professional boxing on one occasion, suffering a tenth-round TKO loss to Foyd Mayweather Jr. in their blockbuster match-up in 2017.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 26, 2020