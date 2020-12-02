Conor McGregor shares cryptic messages on Twitter: “You can run, but you can’t hide”

MMA superstar Conor McGregor was busy on Twitter on Wednesday morning, but the intention of his latest posts is not immediately evident.

The Irishman published a trio of Tweets that seemed to be targeting somebody specifically, but it’s not clear who.

Shitty jocks — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 2, 2020

You can run, but you can’t hide. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 2, 2020

“Don’t be scared homie” — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 2, 2020

“Shitty jocks,” McGregor wrote in the first of three Tweets.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” he added.

“Don’t be scared homie,” McGregor concluded.

While it’s not clear who McGregor is targeting with these Tweets, many fans are likely to worry that it has something to do with the status of his January 23 fight with Dustin Poirier. As of yet, however, there’s no reason to believe the matchup is in jeopardy.

Others will likely speculate that McGregor is responding to a recent series of callouts from YouTuber tuned boxer Jake Paul, who is dominating combat sports headlines this week after knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson last weekend.

“No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor,” Paul told TMZ this week. “My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January.

“It’s gonna be legendary,” he added. “I’m gonna win, too. That’s what I want people to understand.

“I’m gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight because I’m not going in there just to say I did it. I’m going in there to f**k Conor McGregor up.”

It’s also possible these Tweets are simply McGregor’s latest jab at his arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement.

Conor McGregor has not fought since January, 2020, when he picked up a violent, first-round TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

What do you think the Irishman’s Wednesday morning Tweets are supposed to convey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.