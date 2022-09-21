x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo an...
MMA NewsDana WhiteJose AldoUFC

UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA

Susan Cox

UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA.

It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.

- Advertisementss -

While Aldo has not made any direct comments to the press regarding his retirement decision, he did celebrate the birth of his son with a picture and statement on ‘Instagram’ that very same day:

“18.09.2022, day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo III has arrived. It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!”

Jose Aldo
Image: @UFC on Instagram
- Advertisement -

The 36 year old Brazilian most recently fought in a bantamweight bout at UFC 278 in August of this year where he went down to defeat against Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA). Prior to that match-up, Jose Aldo had 3 wins in a row defeating Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera.

Several pro fighters, analysts and fans have paid tribute to Aldo’s very impressive career.

Dana White has also weighed in saying:

“We love him and we always will.”

- Advertisement -

Aron Bronsteter took to ‘Twitter‘ tweeting:

“He’s (Dana) is happy for Aldo that he has decided to retire and cites him as a big reason for growth in Brazil.”

As for what is next for ‘Junior’, he may choose to compete in boxing or Muay Thai in the future. One thing is for certain, his focus right now is on his newborn son.

What do you think of Aldo’s decision to retire?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleEddie Alvarez issues statement after parting ways with ONE Championship
Next articleConor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather saying they will rematch next year

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy