UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA

UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA.

It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.

While Aldo has not made any direct comments to the press regarding his retirement decision, he did celebrate the birth of his son with a picture and statement on ‘Instagram’ that very same day:

“18.09.2022, day of celebration, our long-awaited José Aldo III has arrived. It feels like the first time, and we’re here with open arms to give you all the love in the world. So beautiful and so small, capable of awakening the greatest feeling: LOVE. And here we are diving in a sea of immeasurable Love! How wonderful God is !!! Welcome my son! We love you!”

The 36 year old Brazilian most recently fought in a bantamweight bout at UFC 278 in August of this year where he went down to defeat against Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA). Prior to that match-up, Jose Aldo had 3 wins in a row defeating Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera.

Several pro fighters, analysts and fans have paid tribute to Aldo’s very impressive career.

Dana White has also weighed in saying:

“We love him and we always will.”

Aron Bronsteter took to ‘Twitter‘ tweeting:

Aron Bronsteter took to 'Twitter' tweeting:

— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 21, 2022

“He’s (Dana) is happy for Aldo that he has decided to retire and cites him as a big reason for growth in Brazil.”

As for what is next for ‘Junior’, he may choose to compete in boxing or Muay Thai in the future. One thing is for certain, his focus right now is on his newborn son.

What do you think of Aldo’s decision to retire?

